SHANGHAI Nov 3 New China Life, which is planning a dual-listing in Shanghai and Hong Kong, has once again put its real estate asset up for sale, a move that could speed up its listing process.

New China Life, the country's third-biggest life insurer, is selling its 24 percent stake in a Beijing real estate company through equity exchanges in Beijing and Shanghai for 2 billion yuan ($314.6 million), according to information disclosed by the exchanges earlier this week.

It is the second time the insurer has put the stake up for sale, after a similar attempt in August to sell it through the Shanghai United Assets and Equity Exchange. China's real estate market is suffering from government curbs as well as falling sales and prices.

Selling the real estate business would simplify New China Life's listing procedures, the business magazine Caixin reported on its website (caixin.cn) on Thursday.

New China Life, in which Swiss insurer Zurich Financial holds a stake, had lined up a number of cornerstone investors for the IPO deal and was planning to start premarketing the deal once regulatory approvals were granted, IFR reported last month. ($1 = 6.357 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada)