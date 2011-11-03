SHANGHAI Nov 3 New China Life, which is
planning a dual-listing in Shanghai and Hong Kong, has once
again put its real estate asset up for sale, a move that could
speed up its listing process.
New China Life, the country's third-biggest life insurer, is
selling its 24 percent stake in a Beijing real estate company
through equity exchanges in Beijing and Shanghai for 2 billion
yuan ($314.6 million), according to information disclosed by the
exchanges earlier this week.
It is the second time the insurer has put the stake up for
sale, after a similar attempt in August to sell it through the
Shanghai United Assets and Equity Exchange. China's real estate
market is suffering from government curbs as well as falling
sales and prices.
Selling the real estate business would simplify New China
Life's listing procedures, the business magazine Caixin reported
on its website (caixin.cn) on Thursday.
New China Life, in which Swiss insurer Zurich Financial
holds a stake, had lined up a number of cornerstone
investors for the IPO deal and was planning to start
premarketing the deal once regulatory approvals were granted,
IFR reported last month.
($1 = 6.357 Chinese Yuan)
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada)