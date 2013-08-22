WELLINGTON/BEIJING Aug 22 New Zealand's
Fonterra, the world's biggest dairy exporter caught up
in a contamination scandal earlier this month, said on Thursday
it was forced to withdraw 42 tonnes of milk powder bound for
China because of high nitrite levels.
The high nitrite was first brought up by the official China
Daily in late July, raising new questions about the safety of
Fonterra's products and its manufacturing and testing standards.
Fonterra had to apologise this month for a milk powder
contamination scare in China after finding bacteria that could
cause food poisoning in some products.
Contaminated whey protein concentrate had been sold to
China, Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand and Saudi Arabia and used in
products including infant milk powder and sports drinks, it
said.
The company said on Thursday a shipment of powder had been
halted at the Chinese border in May after tests showed nitrite
levels higher than allowed in China, although it had been
approved for export after testing in New Zealand.
Excessively high nitrite levels can potentially be toxic.
"(The level was) within specifications for us but when the
product got to China, it tested high," a company spokesman told
Reuters, adding that Fonterra had been in full control of the
affected product and that none of it had reached the retail
supply chain.
Wellington has voiced frustrations over Fonterra's foot
dragging in disclosing the contamination issue, and during a
visit to China on Thursday, New Zealand Minister of Foreign
Affairs Murray McCully sought to distance the country from
Fonterra's woes.
"Fonterra has some work ahead of it in rebuilding Chinese
consumer confidence," McCully told reporters at a media
conference in Beijing following meetings with State Councillor
Yang Jiechi and Foreign Minister Wang Yi.
"We expect from our exporters that there should not be any
mistakes ... When Fonterra disappoints customers, they also
disappoint New Zealand."
Dairy products account for about a quarter of New Zealand's
export earnings, and China is its biggest buyer of milk powder.
Earlier this week, Fonterra's much smaller competitor,
Westland Milk Products, had export certificates revoked for a
small quantity of the protein lactoferrin because of
unacceptable levels of nitrates were discovered in four
consignments.