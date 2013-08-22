By Naomi Tajitsu and Megha Rajagopalan
WELLINGTON/BEIJING Aug 22 New Zealand's
Fonterra, the world's biggest dairy exporter, caught up
in a contamination scandal this month, said on Thursday it was
also forced to withdraw 42 tonnes of milk powder bound for China
because of high nitrite levels.
Dairy products account for about a quarter of New Zealand's
export earnings, and China is its biggest buyer of milk powder.
The high nitrite levels were first brought up by the
official China Daily in late July and have dealt another blow to
the company after it announced this month that it had found
bacteria that could cause food poisoning in some products.
Fonterra had to apologise for a milk powder contamination
scare in China after contaminated whey protein concentrate had
been sold to China, Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand and Saudi
Arabia, and used in products including infant milk powder and
sports drinks.
The company said on Thursday a shipment of powder had also
been halted at the Chinese border in May after tests showed
nitrite levels higher than allowed in China, although it had
been approved for export after testing in New Zealand.
Nitrites occur naturally in water, soil and food and can be
used as fertilisers and preservatives. Excessively high levels
can be toxic.
Fonterra's group director of food safety and quality, Ian
Palliser, said the milk powder showed nitrite levels of between
1.4 parts per million and 1.8 ppm when it was shipped from New
Zealand, but showed higher levels in Chinese tests.
"The limit is 2 parts per million in China and the product
tested at somewhere between 2.4 ppm and 2.8 ppm," Palliser told
Radio New Zealand.
He added that China had a much lower threshold for nitrite
levels than New Zealand, where levels of up to 5 ppm are
considered safe for domestic consumption. The levels were "not a
food safety issue whatsoever", Palliser said.
"The levels were below the New Zealand standards. This
product could have been sold safely in New Zealand."
Fonterra said it had been in full control of the affected
product and none of it had reached the retail supply chain.
Wellington has voiced frustrations over Fonterra's foot
dragging in disclosing the contamination issue, and during a
visit to China on Thursday, Foreign Minister Murray McCully
sought to distance the country from Fonterra's woes.
"Fonterra has some work ahead of it in rebuilding Chinese
consumer confidence," he told reporters in Beijing after
meetings with State Councillor Yang Jiechi and Foreign Minister
Wang Yi.
"We expect from our exporters that there should not be any
mistakes ... When Fonterra disappoints customers, they also
disappoint New Zealand."
Yang, in meetings with McCully, urged New Zealand to improve
food safety, Chinese state media reported.
"We hope the New Zealand side will appropriately handle food
safety issues, including the safety of dairy products, exported
to China, and substantially ensure Chinese consumers'
interests," Yang said, according to official newswire Xinhua.
Fonterra's much smaller competitor, Westland Milk Products,
had export certificates revoked this week for a small quantity
of the protein lactoferrin because unacceptable levels of
nitrates were discovered in four consignments.