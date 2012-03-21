HONG KONG, March 21 China is targeting copper, uranium, iron ore, coking coal and nickel resources overseas, a China Development Bank International executive said on Wednesday.

"Because we are the largest shareholder in one of Asia's largest nickel companies, we have been very actively seeking for similar assets for this company also for our future investment," Lei Mu, executive director of China Development Bank International said at a conference in Hong Kong.

China has been snapping up copper, uranium, iron ore and coking coal assets around the world, but has yet to make a big splash in nickel.

