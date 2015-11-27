* Nickel producers to cut production by 15,000 T in Dec
* Will slash output by at least 20 pct next year
By Ruby Lian and Polly Yam
SHANGHAI/HONG KONG, Nov 27 China's nickel
producers said on Friday they plan to slash output of refined
metal and nickel pig iron (NPI), the first major coordinated
move in the industry globally to lift prices out of their worst
slump in more than a decade.
In an open letter, eight producers, including state-owned
Jinchuan Group Co Ltd, said they will cut production
by 15,000 tonnes of metal next month and reduce their output
next year by at least 20 percent from this year.
Chinese smelters have been hit hard by the rout in global
nickel prices as a crisis in the country's steel industry has
deepened.
"Nickel prices have already seriously deviated from the
market fundamentals and the whole industrial chain has fallen
into a vicious circle," they said in the letter. The producers
also promised to refrain from engaging in price wars with
rivals.
The announcement followed a meeting by producers on Friday
afternoon in Shanghai to discuss coordinated output cuts after
prices on the London Metal Exchange plunged to their
lowest in more than 10 years this week amid concerns over a
global glut and falling demand.
Xu Aidong, senior analyst at state-backed research firm
Antaike, who attended the meeting, said the eight producers
could expand production cuts next year if domestic prices stayed
below 70,000 yuan a tonne.
The most active nickel contract in Shanghai traded
at 69,090 yuan on Friday.
She said the eight producers' output in 2015 would be about
400,000 tonnes of nickel, meaning that the cuts would amount to
around 80,000 tonnes in 2016, she added.
"The cuts should at least stabilise the prices," Xu told
Reuters.
The move is the first major coordinated output cut by the
global nickel sector aimed at eroding oversupply and offsetting
weak demand.
Ahead of the meeting, sources had said the refined metal and
NPI producers would agree to slash output by as much as 100,000
tonnes, about 5 percent of global output.
China is expected to produce about 600,000 tonnes of nickel
from refined metal producers and NPI producers this year,
according to an estimate by Antaike. Global output is estimated
at 1.954 million tonnes, according to the International Nickel
Study Group.
London Metal Exchange prices have more than halved
over the past year, hitting $8,145 per tonne on Monday - their
lowest in more than a decade as steel demand stalls and the
world's second-largest economy slows.
China's top zinc smelters also plan to slash output, by
500,000 tonnes, they said last week, but fell short of outlining
details on when or who would implement the cuts.
"The (nickel) supply cuts are good news definitely but we
need to see stronger data on the demand side before we have a
sustainable recovery," said Caroline Bain, commodities analyst
at Capital Economics in London.
"But those cuts are significant and it really does tighten
the market next year. We already had a deficit of 25,000 tonnes
pencilled in for next year this just adds to it."
(Reporting by Ruby Lian in Shanghai and Polly Yam in Hong Kong;
Additional reporting by Maytaal Angel in London; Writing by
Josephine Mason in Beijing; Editing by Tom Hogue and Susan
Fenton)