HONG KONG, April 15 The six Chinese producers approved to supply nickel against the Shanghai Futures Exchange's new contract for the metal may not be able to provide sufficient output to fill July deliveries, yielding a bump in prices in the near term in China.

Insufficient supply from these producers - plus their unwillingness to sell at current low futures prices - have helped widen the premiums of spot prices for locally produced refined nickel to as much as 1,400-1,500 yuan ($230-$240) per tonne over imported metal this week, according to data provider SMM. That's at least twice as much as premiums were before the Shanghai nickel contract started trading on March 27.

The most-active Shanghai nickel contract for July has lost 7 percent since then, as high Chinese prices prompted arbitrage selling in Shanghai and buying on the London Metal Exchange, as well as short-selling as prices dropped.

Some of the producers are now cutting spot sales due to low prices, raising fears that the shorts may be forced to cover their positions or be squeezed, pointing to higher prices to come, said industry and market sources.

"Prices are too low and we have no profits anymore. We basically do not sell spot nickel currently," said an executive at one of the six producers, whose production are registered for the delivery to the Shanghai nickel contract <0#SNI:>.

The producers whose output is deliverable to the Shanghai futures contract include the Jinchuan Group, Xinjiang Xinxin Mining and Shanxi Huaze Nickel & Cobalt.

Still, delivery volumes needed for July are likely to shrink as some investors exit their shorts. Relief could also come if the Shanghai exchange approves imported nickel from producers such as Russia's Norilsk Nickel for delivery against the futures contracts, the sources said.

The Shanghai exchange and Norilsk have been discussing delivery of Russian metal against the nickel contracts for the past two months, although no timing of an approval has been indicated so far, one of the Chinese producer sources and a source at a metals broker said.

The exchange and Norilsk declined to comment on any talks on deliveries.

Open positions in July nickel on Wednesday require about 66,000 tonnes of the metal for deliveries by the settlement date of July 15, an amount nearly double China's refined nickel production in December 2014.

Russia provided more than half of China's imports of 130,617 tonnes of refined nickel and alloy in 2014.

