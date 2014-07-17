By Polly Yam
| HONG KONG, July 17
HONG KONG, July 17 Chinese nickel pig iron
producers are aiming to get around an Indonesian ban on nickel
ore exports by buying a shipment of slightly lower grade
material and labelling it as "iron ore", two Chinese industry
sources said.
Market talk of the move at a time of weak seasonal demand
has curbed Chinese buying of nickel ores from rival supplier the
Philippines, traders said, and helped depress ore prices that
have already fallen from record levels in May.
"The sign of a supply rise from Indonesia has helped push
down nickel ore prices," said a source with direct knowledge of
the shipment at a Chinese nickel pig iron maker, whose firm
imported Indonesian ores before the ban.
China imported 6.1 million tonnes of nickel ore in January
2014 from Indonesia, which banned ore departing from
mid-January, part of a move to force miners to build processing
plants and smelters within the Southeast Asian nation.
China, the world's top consumer of nickel, used Indonesia's
laterite ores to produce nickel pig iron, a low-grade
ferro-nickel used in making stainless steel.
Importers stockpiled material ahead of the ban and turned to
the Philippines for alternative supplies, while the price of
nickel ore soared after it took effect.
The two trading sources said Chinese importers had now
bought ore with low nickel and high iron content, and were
labelling it as "iron ore" for export. The first such shipment
was set to leave for China this week, they said. They did not
disclose the identity of the buyers.
The ores have about 1.5 percent nickel content and more than
50 percent iron content, said one of the sources, who had direct
knowledge of the shipment. That compares with 1.9 precent to 2
percent nickel and around 40 percent iron content in most
previous Indonesian laterite nickel ore exports to China.
Benchmark iron ore in the international market contains 62
percent metal content .IO62-CNI=SI. Indonesia's regulations
allow lateritic ore to be exported as long as it contains 51
percent iron.
Xu Aidong, a senior analyst at state-backed research firm
Antaike, said the shipment could have a big impact on nickel ore
prices in the second half if it was followed by similar exports.
Philippine laterite nickel ores with 1.9 percent metal
content this week were offered at $105 per wet tonne, cost,
insurance and freight, down from a record about $150 in mid-May,
traders said. Ores with 1.5 percent nickel traded below $60, in
a free-on-board basis, from about $90 in May, traders said.
Prices have fallen sharply due to weak demand as some nickel
pig iron producers have cut output or closed temporarily due to
weak seasonal demand for stainless steel products, producer
sources and analysts said.
A senior executive at a nickel pig iron plant in China's
eastern province of Zhejiang said the firm was currently
operating at 35 percent of its capacity.
The nickel ore ban appears to having some effect on spurring
the construction of processing plants within Indonesia. At least
one smelter is under construction and equipment for two others
has been shipped from China to Indonesia, industry sources have
told Reuters.
