BEIJING Aug 7 Nissan Motor said on Tuesday it sold 98,100 vehicles in China in July, down 2 percent from a year earlier.

Sales came to 776,100 in the first seven month, up 11.7 percent, it said in a statement.

Nissan makes vehicles in China in partnership with Dongfeng Automobile Group Co. (Reporting by Fang Yan and Mark Bendeich; Editing by Nick Edwards)