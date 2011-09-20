HONG KONG, Sept 20 A new copper mine in North
Korea, majority owned by China's Wanxiang Resources, started
production on Monday and is expected to supply up to 70,000
tonnes of copper concentrate per year to China.
The copper mine, in Hyesan in North Korea's Ryanggang
province, was operated by Hyesan-China Joint Venture Mineral Co,
China's Xinhua News Agency reported late on Monday, adding that
the joint venture was set up on Nov. 1, 2007, between Wanxiang
and North Korea's Ministry of Mining Industries.
The mine was located a few miles from the Chinese city of
Changbai in the northeastern province of Jilin and was 51
percent owned by Wanxiang, a source with direct knowledge of the
project told Reuters on Tuesday.
The mine had a designed annual capacity of 50,000-70,000
tonnes of copper concentrate, expected to contain 20-30 percent
copper, he added.
"All the concentrate will be sold to China," the source
said.
The source said the joint venture would conduct second-phase
construction to expand the capacity of the mine if production
ran smoothly, but did not give details on timing or expanded
capacity.
China is the world's top copper consumer but does not
produce sufficient concentrate to meet demand. The country
imported 3.4 million tonnes of copper concentrate in the first
seven months of 2011, down 11 percent from a year earlier.
