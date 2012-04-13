BEIJING, April 13 China on Friday called for
call and restraint on the Korean peninsula after North Korea
admitted its much hyped long-range rocket failed to deliver a
satellite into orbit.
"We hope all parties can maintain calm and restraint and not
do anything to harm peace and stability on the Korean
peninsula," Foreign Ministry spokesman Liu Weimin said in a
two-line statement on the ministry's website.
Pyongyang had defied pressure from the United States, China
and others to push ahead with the launch it said was to put a
weather satellite into orbit.
(Reporting by Michael Martina, Sui-Lee Wee and Ben Blanchard;
Editing by Ron Popeski)