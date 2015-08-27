BEIJING Aug 27 China did not rush
reinforcements to its border with North Korea following a rise
in tensions between the two Koreas last week, China's Defence
Ministry said on Thursday, adding that its forces were in normal
deployment.
Pictures circulated on Chinese websites over the weekend,
which were picked up by some overseas Chinese newspapers,
appeared to show the People's Liberation Army bringing in
additional tanks to Yanbian, a Chinese border city.
Chinese Defence Ministry spokesman Yang Yujun said those
reports were "untrue and completely hyped up".
"At present, the situation on the Chinese-North Korean
border is generally stable, and Chinese border defence forces
have all along maintained normal combat readiness and state of
training," he told a monthly news briefing, without elaborating.
North and South Korea agreed this week to end a military
standoff that sparked an exchange of artillery fire and had
ratcheted up tension on one of the world's most
heavily-fortified borders.
China is isolated North Korea's biggest trade partner and
only significant ally, but a series of nuclear tests by
Pyongyang has deeply angered Beijing.
Ties have also been strained by murders along the border of
Chinese citizens suspected to have been committed by North
Korean defectors or army deserters.
The 521-km (324-mile) Tumen River that divides China and
North Korea is a popular breakout route used by defectors
fleeing the secretive state.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Nick Macfie)