BEIJING, April 13 China's exports to North Korea rose 14.7 percent from a year earlier in the first quarter in yuan terms, customs spokesman Huang Songping said on Wednesday.

Imports from the isolated country rose 10.8 percent compared with a year earlier, Huang told a news conference. China is North Korea's only major ally and most important trade partner.

Imported products were mainly coal and clothes, and exports were electromechanical products, labour-intensive and agricultural products. The rise in imports comes after China signed onto tough new international sanctions this year targeting Pyongyang's banned nuclear programme, including curbs on coal imports. (Reporting by Shao Xiaoyi, Writing by Megha Rajagopalan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)