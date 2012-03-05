* China 2012 growth target at 7.5 percent, inflation at 4
percent
* Eyes 2012 budget deficit around 1.5 percent of GDP
* To keep yuan stable, strengthen two-way flexibility
* Will strengthen local government debt supervision
(Adds details)
By Zhou Xin and Kevin Yao
BEIJING, March 5 Chinese Premier Wen
Jiabao cut his nation's growth target to 7.5 percent for 2012 to
give the economy more room to slow down if needed while the
government carries out promised economic and welfare reforms
ahead of a looming leadership transition.
Speaking at China's annual parliamentary session, Wen nudged
down the target from the longstanding goal of 8 percent annual
growth, a move anticipated by investors expecting more focus on
economic rebalancing and defusing price pressures.
"We aim to promote steady and robust economic development,
keep prices stable, and guard against financial risks by keeping
the total money and credit supply at an appropriate level, and
taking a cautious and flexible approach," Wen said in his annual
work report to the National People's Congress (NPC).
The premier named "expanding consumer demand" as his first
priority for 2012, when the ruling Communist Party must also
navigate a leadership handover that will send him and President
Hu Jintao into retirement in a year.
"We will improve policies that encourage consumption," Wen
told nearly 3,000 delegates of the Communist Party-controlled
legislature, gathered under the harsh lights and high ceilings
of the Great Hall of the People.
"We will vigorously adjust income distribution, increase the
incomes of low- and middle-income groups, and enhance people's
ability to consume," said Wen.
His annual state-of-the-nation report to parliament dwelled
on the institutional and income barriers the government must
break through to build a more balanced economy that shares more
wealth with hundreds of millions of ordinary farmers and migrant
workers who remain reluctant to spend.
Wen and Hu, both 69, are near the end of a decade in power
when China steamed through the global financial crisis and grew
into the world's second-biggest economy after the United States.
The Communist Party will install a new cohort of leaders by
the end of 2012, and Wen and Hu will step down as premier and
president at the national parliament session early next year.
They have vowed to wean the economy off dependence on
exports, smoke-stack industries and government-backed
infrastructure, and promote balanced growth that will elevate
the incomes and spending of farmers and workers.
Sources had earlier indicated to Reuters that the growth
target would be cut to 7.5 percent.
If growth comes in at that level it would be lowest since
1990. In reality, the target acts more as a bar to get over,
with the 8 percent target set in the previous eight years being
comfortably exceeded in each of them -- including in the
aftermath of the 2008/09 financial crisis.
"In recent years, the GDP target has obviously always been a
minimum acceptable floor rather than a ceiling, so I think it is
more likely that in the government's heart of hearts, it is
leaning on growth of a bit above 8 percent," said Paul Cavey, an
economist with Macquarie Bank in Hong Kong.
"It seems very unlikely there will be huge progress on
structural reforms given the political transition," added Cavey.
"The slower growth numbers just reflect the reality that
growth is going to be slower because the rest of the world is
going to be weaker."
ECONOMIC, REFORM ANXIETIES
The last year in power for Wen and Hu has shuddered with
anxieties about inflation, a feverish property market, local
government debt, stubborn inequality and social strains from
protesting villages to ethnic tensions in western regions.
The NPC is likely to bring into focus a deepening worry that
Hu and Wen have squandered chances for reform because of fears
of instability ahead of the leadership transition.
When they hand over power in late autumn, China could be
headed for its slowest full-year of growth since Hu and Wen took
office a decade ago. The economy ended 2011 with its slackest
quarter of growth in 2-1/2-years at 8.9 percent.
Wen projected money supply growth of 14 percent and set a 4
percent target for inflation for the year, in line with the
target set in 2011.
He said the government would work to prevent a rebound in
prices in 2012. Inflation remained stubbornly above official
targets in every month of last year.
Wen also pledged to curb speculative demand in the property
market, and said the yuan would be kept "basically stable" with
strengthened two-way flexibility in the closely managed exchange
rate.
"We will strictly implement and gradually improve policies
and measures for discouraging speculative- or investment-driven
housing demand, build on progress made in regulating the real
estate market, and bring property prices down to a reasonable
level," the premier said.
He said the government would defuse rising local government
debt, regarded by many investors as the key risk to fiscal
sustainability with about 10.7 trillion yuan ($1.7 trillion)
owed by local governments, according to government figures at
the end of 2010.
"We will strengthen supervision of local government debt and
guard against risks. We will further investigate and regulate
financing companies run by local governments," Wen said.
The fiscal deficit was targeted at 1.5 percent of GDP, up
from the 1.1 percent of GDP in 2011.
Critics, including prominent policy-advisers, have said the
Chinese government can foster healthy long-term growth only by
taking on bolder reforms to rein in state-owned conglomerates
and other entrenched interests -- reforms that ultimately spill
into sensitive issues of curbing the party's own powers.
Wen has stood out among China's leaders as the most
persistent advocate of measured political relaxation, and has
cast himself as a passionate advocate for farmers struggling
with economic insecurity and land lost to developers.
"We should care more deeply for rural migrant workers and
provide more services to them," he said. "We will place farmland
under strict protection."
($1=6.298 yuan)
(Additional reporting by Benjamin Kang Lim and Koh Gui Qing;
Writing by Nick Edwards and Chris Buckley; Editing by Don Durfee
& Kim Coghill)