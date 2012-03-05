Saudi oil pipeline leak causes one death, three injuries - newspaper
DUBAI, Feb 18 An oil leak in a Saudi Aramco pipeline in eastern Saudi Arabia caused one death and three injuries, a Saudi newspaper said on Saturday.
BEIJING, March 5 China's raw coal output is expected to rise 3.7 percent from a year ago to 3.65 billion tonnes, while crude oil production is expected to remain unchanged at 204 million tonnes in 2012, the government said in a work report on Monday.
The report, issued by the National Development and Reform Commission, also said total electricity production would rise 7.5 percent from year ago to hit 5.05 trillion kilowatt hours.
MUNICH, Feb 18 Germany, France, Russia and Ukraine agreed on Saturday to use their influence to implement a ceasefire and the withdrawal of heavy weapons from Monday in eastern Ukraine.
MUNICH, Feb 18 Ukraine's Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin said on Saturday that he was "not at all" happy with the result of talks with Germany, France and Russia in Munich aimed at putting an end to fighting between Ukrainian forces and Russian-backed separatists.