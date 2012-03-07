BEIJING, March 7 Huaneng Power
International Inc , China's largest
independent power producer, will not post losses in the first
quarter of this year, a top official from the firm's parent
company said on Wednesday.
Cao Peixi, general manager of Huaneng Group, was speaking to
reporters on the sidelines of the annual parliamentary session
in Beijing.
Huaneng in January warned it expected its 2011 profit to
fall more than 50 percent from a year ago, according to a
statement to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.
