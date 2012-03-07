BEIJING, March 7 Huaneng Power International Inc , China's largest independent power producer, will not post losses in the first quarter of this year, a top official from the firm's parent company said on Wednesday.

Cao Peixi, general manager of Huaneng Group, was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the annual parliamentary session in Beijing.

Huaneng in January warned it expected its 2011 profit to fall more than 50 percent from a year ago, according to a statement to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

