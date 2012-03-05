* China 2012 growth target at 7.5 percent, inflation at 4
percent
* Wen pledges to expand consumer demand, increase
consumption
* Will strengthen local government debt supervision
* Economic reforms promised as leadership transition looms
By Zhou Xin and Kevin Yao
BEIJING, March 5 Chinese Premier Wen
Jiabao cut his nation's 2012 growth target to an eight-year low
of 7.5 percent and made boosting consumer demand the year's
first priority as Beijing looks to wean the economy off its
reliance on external demand and foreign capital.
He lowered the target from a longstanding annual goal of 8
percent, a move investors anticipated so that Beijing has some
economic leeway to rebalance the economy and defuse price
pressures in the run up to a leadership change later this year.
Lower growth will allow Beijing to reform key price controls
without causing an inflation spike, so monetary policy can stay
broadly expansionary to ensure a steady flow of credit to the
small and medium-sized firms the government wants to encourage.
"We aim to promote steady and robust economic development,
keep prices stable, and guard against financial risks by keeping
the total money and credit supply at an appropriate level, and
taking a cautious and flexible approach," Wen said in his annual
work report to the National People's Congress (NPC), China's
annual parliamentary session.
The premier named "expanding consumer demand" as his first
priority for 2012, when the ruling Communist Party must also
navigate a leadership handover that will send Wen and President
Hu Jintao into retirement in 2013.
"We will improve policies that encourage consumption," Wen
told nearly 3,000 delegates of the Communist Party-controlled
legislature, gathered under the harsh lights and high ceilings
of the Great Hall of the People.
"We will vigorously adjust income distribution, increase the
incomes of low- and middle-income groups, and enhance people's
ability to consume," said Wen.
His annual state-of-the-nation report to parliament dwelled
on the institutional and income barriers the government must
break to build a more balanced economy that relies less on
exports and shares more wealth with hundreds of millions of poor
farmers and migrant workers who are reluctant to spend.
Wen and Hu have vowed to wean the economy off dependence on
exports, smoke-stack industries and government-backed
infrastructure, and promote balanced growth that will elevate
the incomes and spending of farmers and workers.
Sources had earlier indicated to Reuters that the growth
target would be cut to 7.5 percent. Growth of level would be the
lowest since 1990.
In reality, the target acts more as a bar to get over. The 8
percent target set in the previous eight years was comfortably
exceeded each year -- including in the aftermath of the 2008/09
financial crisis.
"In recent years, the GDP target has obviously always been a
minimum acceptable floor rather than a ceiling, so I think it is
more likely that in the government's heart of hearts, it is
leaning on growth of a bit above 8 percent," said Paul Cavey, an
economist with Macquarie Bank in Hong Kong.
"It seems very unlikely there will be huge progress on
structural reforms given the political transition," added Cavey.
"The slower growth numbers just reflect the reality that
growth is going to be slower because the rest of the world is
going to be weaker."
ECONOMIC, REFORM ANXIETIES
The highest-value part of China's growth and around a
quarter of its 800 million-strong workforce are dependent on
volatile demand and capital from developed economies.
Shifting that balance is a key goal for Wen and
Hu, both 69, as they near the end of a decade in power which has
seen China become the world's second-largest economy after the
United States, contributing more to global growth than any other
nation, while seeing a chasm widen between rich and
poor .
The number of Chinese billionaires nearly doubled in 2011 to
146 from 2010, Forbes said.
Stability, steady growth and spreading wealth are core
justifications for more than 60 years of one-party rule by the
Communist Party, which will install a new cohort of leaders by
the end of 2012 .
Wen and Hu will officially step down as premier
and president at the national parliament session early next
year.
The last year in power for Wen and Hu has shuddered with
anxieties about inflation, a feverish property market, local
government debt, stubborn inequality and social strains from
protesting villages to ethnic tensions in western regions.
The NPC is likely to bring into focus a deepening worry that
Hu and Wen have squandered chances for reform because of fears
of instability ahead of the leadership transition.
When they hand over power in late autumn, China could be
headed for its slowest full-year of growth since Hu and Wen took
office a decade ago. The economy ended 2011 with its slackest
quarter of growth in 2-1/2-years at 8.9 percent as it felt the
chill of the euro area debt crisis and a sluggish U.S. economy.
The outlook for the real economy remains cloudy,
according to the latest surveys of China's vast factory sector
and the burgeoning services industries that are key to
rebalancing growth and generating more stable domestic-driven
demand.
A survey from HSBC of purchasing managers in China's
services industry showed the sector running at its fastest in
four months, although it was well below its long-term trend.
A similar survey from the National Bureau of Statistics
showed services activity running at its slowest pace in a year.
Meanwhile, surveys last week signalled that activity in big
firms bounced back in February on strong new export orders while
smaller companies lagged behind the rebound.
Credit is crucial to keeping the economy turning.
Wen projected money supply growth of 14 percent while setting a
4 percent target for inflation for the year, in line with the
target set in 2011.
He said the government would work to prevent a rebound in
prices in 2012. Inflation remained stubbornly above official
targets in every month of last year.
Wen also pledged to curb speculative demand in the
property market, and said the yuan would be kept "basically
stable" with strengthened two-way flexibility in the closely
managed exchange rate.
He also said the government would defuse rising local
government debt, regarded by many investors as the key risk to
fiscal sustainability. Government figures show about 10.7
trillion yuan ($1.7 trillion) was owed by local governments at
the end of 2010.
The fiscal deficit was targeted at 1.5 percent of GDP, up
from the 1.1 percent of GDP in 2011. Spending on domestic
security would increase 11.5 percent to $111 billion.
Critics, including prominent policy-advisers, have said the
Chinese government can foster healthy long-term growth only by
taking on bolder reforms to rein in state-owned conglomerates
and other entrenched interests -- reforms that ultimately spill
into sensitive issues of curbing the party's own powers.
Wen has stood out among China's leaders as the most
persistent advocate of measured political relaxation, and has
cast himself as a passionate advocate for farmers struggling
with economic insecurity and land lost to developers.
"We should care more deeply for rural migrant workers and
provide more services to them," he said. "We will place farmland
under strict protection."
($1=6.298 yuan)
