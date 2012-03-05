Saudi oil pipeline leak causes one death, three injuries - newspaper
DUBAI, Feb 18 An oil leak in a Saudi Aramco pipeline in eastern Saudi Arabia caused one death and three injuries, a Saudi newspaper said on Saturday.
BEIJING, March 5 Jiangxi Copper , China's top copper producer, expects market fundamentals for the red metal to remain good this year, its chairman said on Monday.
"China's copper market fundamentals will remain healthy, which will support copper prices," Chairman Li Yihuang told reporters on the sidelines of the National People's Congress, China's parliament, adding that he expects copper demand in China to rise about 7 percent during 2012.
However, overall copper prices should remain volatile due to the unstable global economy, he said. (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Don Durfee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
DUBAI, Feb 18 An oil leak in a Saudi Aramco pipeline in eastern Saudi Arabia caused one death and three injuries, a Saudi newspaper said on Saturday.
MUNICH, Feb 18 Germany, France, Russia and Ukraine agreed on Saturday to use their influence to implement a ceasefire and the withdrawal of heavy weapons from Monday in eastern Ukraine.
MUNICH, Feb 18 Ukraine's Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin said on Saturday that he was "not at all" happy with the result of talks with Germany, France and Russia in Munich aimed at putting an end to fighting between Ukrainian forces and Russian-backed separatists.