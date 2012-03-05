BEIJING, March 5 Conditions are ripe for
China to forge ahead with interest rate liberalisation to help
sustain economic growth, Liu Mingkang, the country's former
banking regulator, said on Monday.
Premier Wen Jiabao pledged to deepen economic reforms in his
work report at China's annual parliament meetings on Monday,
cutting the country's 2012 growth target to an eight-year low of
7.5 percent to create the leeway needed to rebalance the economy
while defusing price pressures.
"Conditions are ripe now," Liu, the former chairman of the
China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC), told reporters on
the sidelines of the National People's Congress and its advisory
body, where officials from around the country meet to rubber
stamp plans drawn up by the top leadership and pass legislation.
"We need to proceed carefully and have an overall plan on
how to implement such reforms," Liu said.
Interest rate reform is regarded as a crucial next step for
the liberalisation of China's financial sector.
Beijing controls China's interest rate market by setting a
ceiling on deposit rates and a floor on lending rates. This
protects banks from competition and ensures they have a decent
interest rate margin, which is around 300 basis points.
Liu said Chinese banks had embraced market-driven rates by
rolling out a flurry of high-yield wealth management products.
These products are used by banks to secure additional deposits
that can be lent off-balance sheet without falling under the
strict gaze of the monetary authorities.
Market-based interest rates are also a pre-condition for
China to make the yuan fully convertible over time,
Liu said, adding that China must press ahead with broader
economic reform.
The government's conservative growth target of 7.5 percent
for 2012 showed its intention to put reform before naked
economic expansion, and inflation this year will almost
certainly be lower than the full-year target of 4 percent, Liu
said.
