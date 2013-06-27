SHANGHAI, June 27 China's National Social Security Fund (NSSF) had 1.11 trillion yuan ($181 billion) in total assets under management in 2012 and a return on investment rate of 7 percent, the highest in three years, an official newspaper reported on Thursday.

The NSSF, which manages the country's biggest pension fund, said in its annual report published in the China Securities Journal newspaper that its investment income for the year was 64.7 billion yuan ($11 billion).

Although the fund's 2012 rate of return hit a three-year milestone, it was below the average rate of return of 8.3 percent calculated from the inception of the fund in 2000.

For 2013, a spokesperson at the NSSF told the newspaper that the fund will continue to improve the level of investment income and strive to standardise its investment operations.

Recently, the fund council's party secretary told local media that he hoped Chinese state-owned enterprises would transfer 30 percent of their capital gains and ownership shares exceeding 51 percent to the NSSF to managed. ($1 = 6.1470 Chinese yuan)

