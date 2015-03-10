March 10 China has given the go-ahead for the
launch of a major domestic nuclear power project, marking the
first such approval since a temporary freeze on new construction
following Japan's Fukushima disaster.
China General Nuclear Power Group has received state
approval to build two one-gigawatt (GW) reactors in the second
phase of a project called Hongyanhe in the northeastern province
of Liaoning, the Xinhua news agency reported on Tuesday.
The project will use what the company calls home-grown
"third-generation" reactor technology, dubbed ACPR1000, the
report said, citing Yang Xiaofeng, general manager of the
Hongyanhe project.
China froze new construction and implemented a year-long
safety review after the Fukushima disaster in 2011.
While it lifted the construction ban at the end 2012, China
has been slow to approve new nuclear projects. Beijing has
promised to stick to the highest safety standards, using third
generation reactors.
In an estimated $100 billion expansion programme, China aims
to raise its domestic nuclear power capacity to 58 GWs by 2020
from 20.3 GW at the end of 2014. Nuclear capacity would still
only meet 3 percent of China's total electricity needs by 2020.
China is also seeking to export its home-grown
third-generation reactors, such as Hualong 1 and CAP1400, to an
overseas market potentially worth hundreds of billions of
dollars.
But industry executives and analysts say it faces a major
obstacle: it needs to show it can build and safely operate these
reactors at home first.
China General Nuclear is the state-owned parent of CGN Power
, which raised $3.2 billion in an initial public
offering in Hong Kong in December.
