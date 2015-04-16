SHANGHAI, April 16 China will not load fuel at
two EPR nuclear reactors designed by France's Areva
until recent safety issues have been fully resolved, the
environment ministry said, its first response to faults detected
at a similar reactor in France.
Parts of the Taishan 1 and 2 nuclear reactors under
construction in the southern province of Guangdong were made by
the same manufacturer that supplied the reactor vessel for EDF's
EPR in Normandy, the site of anomalies found by
France's nuclear watchdog ASN last week.
"In general, the Taishan nuclear plant is functioning
effectively, and its construction is under control," said Tang
Bo, an official at the National Nuclear Safety Administration
was quoted by the ministry as saying in an announcement.
"The ministry would not approve the loading of fuels into
the reactors unless the equipment issue has been fully
identified and solved," he said.
All of China's 23 active nuclear plants have good safety
records, and another 27 reactors now under construction are
being closely monitored by the ministry, according to the
announcement.
China is aiming to bring its total nuclear generation
capacity to 58 gigawatts by the end of 2020, up from 20 GW at
the end of last year, and is relying on advanced
"third-generation" technology, much of which has originated
overseas.
But its rapid capacity expansion plan has been subject to
delays, with the country's approval process suspended after the
Fukushima disaster in Japan in 2011. No new projects were given
the go-ahead until earlier this year.
The construction of the world's first AP1000 reactor,
designed by the U.S.-based Westinghouse, has also been delayed
as a result of design problems, and is now set to be completed
next year.
