BEIJING Jan 21 China's biggest reactor operator, China General Nuclear Power Group (CGN), will put another five reactor units into operation this year, company executives said, adding that they remain confident in the sector's growth despite approval delays.

The state-owned company, parent of Hong Kong Listed CGN Power, completed three new reactors in 2014, taking its total fleet to 11, spokesman Hu Guangyao told a press conference in Shenzhen late on Tuesday.

The company had originally planned to complete five reactors in 2014.

China has 22 reactors in operation and a further 26 under construction, but it will need to approve and build at least another 10 units if it is to meet its 2020 capacity target of 58-gigawatts.

This would account for about 3 percent of expected total electricity generation.

New approvals were suspended after Japan's Fukushima crisis in 2011. Six new reactor projects were expected to be given the nod by China late last year, but no announcement has yet been made.

Hu said the government "had its own planning considerations" to take into account, and while no projects were approved last year, he had "full confidence" in the development of the sector.

"The whole restructuring of the energy sector, state requirements about sustainable energy growth and the development of clean energy will all be very beneficial for nuclear," he said.

In December, the government approved designs for CGN's long-awaited homegrown "third-generation" reactor known as the Hualong I, designed jointly with its rival, the China National Nuclear Corporation.

CGN said it has already begun preliminary construction on the first Hualong I reactor at the Fangchenggang nuclear base in southern Guangxi. China eventually aims to sell the model overseas. (Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Richard Pullin)