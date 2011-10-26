BEIJING Oct 26 China is facing increasing
safety risks from its nuclear power plants as existing
facilities age and a large number of new reactors go into
operation, the country's environmental minister said in comments
published on Wednesday.
"The safety standards of China's early-phase nuclear
facilities are relatively low, operation times are long, some
facilities are obsolete and the safety risks are increasing,"
said Zhou Shengxian in a speech published on the website of
China's parliament, the National People's Congress
(www.npc.gov.cn).
Zhou told legislators that the scale and pace of nuclear
construction had accelerated, a larger range of technologies had
been introduced, and potential sources of radiation had become
more widespread, making it harder to monitor safety.
China has 13 nuclear reactors in operation and another 28
under construction, but it has suspended all new project
approvals in the wake of the tsunami in northeast Japan, which
left the Fukushima Daiichi reactor on the brink of meltdown.
After the suspension, Beijing launched a nationwide
inspection of all nuclear sites, including reactors already
operating and those under construction, and is drawing up
comprehensive new industry guidelines.
The government originally planned to increase capacity to
more than 80 gigawatts by 2020, up from 10.9 gigawatts at the
end of last year, but disquiet about safety in the wake of
Fukushima disaster has forced it to revise its plans.
Experts have expressed concern about the use of old
second-generation reactor designs, a lack of qualified safety
and operational staff, and construction of nuclear plants in
earthquake and flood-prone regions in the country's interior.
Zhou said the country was steadily improving its nuclear
safety monitoring system and its ability to decommission and
control pollution at aging nuclear facilities.
The government had already built 31 sites for radioactive
waste storage and had gradually brought "high-risk" radioactive
sources under control, but large amounts of material were still
in urgent need of treatment and disposal, he said.
