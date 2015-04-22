UPDATE 7-Oil rises in late trade, still down on the week as glut weighs
* Saudi official says March supplies to U.S. cut by 300,000 bpd
BEIJING, April 22 China will approve six to eight nuclear reactors this year, the China Nuclear Industry Association said in an annual report on Wednesday.
It also said eight reactors would go into commercial operation this year, which would be the biggest annual rise for China. (Reporting by David Stanway; Writing by Kazunori Takada; Editing by Paul Tait)
* Saudi official says March supplies to U.S. cut by 300,000 bpd
March 24 Energy firms in Canada cut the most rigs drilling for oil in a week in over two years as the snow melts for the spring, making it too muddy to operate, according to data from Baker Hughes Inc: