BEIJING Oct 24 China will restrict the number of new nuclear reactor approvals to a "small amount" before 2015, and will only allow them to be built in coastal regions, the government said on Wednesday.

At a meeting of the State Council chaired by Premier Wen Jiabao, the Chinese government passed a new nuclear safety and industry development plan which raised the safety standards for the nuclear sector.

China suspended all new project approvals in March 2011 in the wake of an earthquake and tsunami off the northeast coast of Japan, which triggered a nuclear crisis at the Fukushima reactor complex.

According to official government website www.gov.cn, China will adhere only to "third-generation" nuclear safety standards when approving new reactor projects.

China's current fleet of nuclear reactors are all second-generation, but it is currently building four Westinghouse-designed AP1000 third-generation reactors, the first of their kind to go into operation, as well as two Areva EPRs in the southern province of Guangdong. (Reporting by David Stanway; editing by Miral Fahmy)