BEIJING Aug 30 China needs to draw up new and
"clear" policies if it is to avoid falling behind other
countries in the development of its nuclear sector, a senior
energy official said in remarks published on Tuesday.
Zhang Guobao, who stepped down as head of China's National
Energy Administration in March and now serves on the Chinese
People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), said Beijing
needed to act fast as the likes of Britain, South Korea and
Russia pledge to push forward with their own nuclear programmes.
"If there is not a clear development target, it will not
only affect energy policy, but it will harm our country's status
as a nuclear power," he said in a speech published on the
website of the China Nuclear Energy Association
(www.china-nea.cn).
China's bullish nuclear sector remains frustrated by a
suspension imposed in the wake of a devastating tsunami that hit
Japan's northeast coast and left the ageing Fukushima reactor
complex on the brink of meltdown.
Earlier this year, China was expected to announce a new 2020
capacity target of more than 80 gigawatts, up from 10.9
gigawatts at the end of 2010, but the target is expected to be
scaled back considerably.
A nationwide safety inspection of plants in operation as
well as those under construction was finally completed earlier
this month, but it remains unclear when new projects will be
allowed to resume.
Zhang said the suspension of new project approvals was
likely to last at least for the whole of this year, adding that
China should use the inevitable slowdown in construction over
the next five years to address weaknesses in the sector,
including manufacturing capacity and technological innovation.
He said the government needed to set about rebuilding
confidence in nuclear power, and also needed to recognise the
impact of the suspension on China's nuclear firms, including
equipment manufacturers now suffering a collapse in orders.
Zhang said the crisis at Fukushima could provide China with
an opportunity to "reach and overtake" the rest of the world.
"After five years of rapid development, we are building core
competitiveness in equipment manufacturing, project
construction, fuel cycles and other areas," he said.
"If we don't continue to move forward as a result of the
Fukushima nuclear accident, we will have fallen short of
success," he said.
