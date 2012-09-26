BEIJING, Sept 26 China's ambitious reactor
building programme is set to resume in the fourth quarter
following a suspension imposed after Japan's March 2011
Fukushima nuclear disaster, official media reported on
Wednesday.
The Shanghai Securities News, citing government sources,
said new safety regulations were about to be published, paving
the way for China to launch new projects for the first time
since an earthquake and tsunami left the Fukushima Daiichi
reactor complex in northeast Japan on the verge of meltdown.
Following the disaster, the Chinese government suspended
construction at all nuclear power projects and ended all new
project approvals pending a nationwide safety inspection, and it
also promised to "adjust and improve" its plans for the sector.
Before the disaster, Beijing had been expected to set a new
2020 nuclear capacity target of more than 80 gigawatts, but that
target is now expected to be scaled back. China's current total
nuclear installed capacity stands at 12.57 gigawatts.
Shanghai Securities News said China's Ministry of
Environmental Protection had already started accelerating the
approval process for the nuclear sector.
It also said the second phase of the Sino-Russian Tianwan
nuclear project in Jiangsu province on the eastern coast was
certain to start construction in December.
(Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Ken Wills)