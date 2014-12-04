* CNNC and CGN pooling resources to compete globally
* China could offer "Hualong" reactor for UK projects
(Adds CGN official's comment about Hualong reactor being
proposed for UK nuclear projects)
By Charlie Zhu and David Stanway
BEIJING, Dec 4 China is considering proposals to
merge its two biggest nuclear power firms as it bids to compete
to build reactors overseas, three industry officials familiar
with the situation told Reuters on Thursday.
Plans have already been submitted to the State-Owned Assets
Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC) to merge the
China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC) with the China General
Nuclear Power Corporation (CGN), said Xu Lianyi, a former
government official and industry consultant.
The two companies were set up as rivals to compete for
projects at home and overseas. But under government prompting,
they have cooperated on a single reactor brand, Hualong I, with
the intention of eventually marketing it abroad.
"The merger between CGN and CNNC is inevitable," said Xu,
speaking on the sidelines of an industry conference in Beijing.
The merger proposals had received strong backing from the
central government, he said.
Xu now serves as a senior expert at the State Nuclear Power
Technology Corp (SNPTC), a firm entrusted with building and
developing "third-generation" nuclear technology, including the
U.S.-based Westinghouse's AP1000 reactor.
Xu confirmed that SASAC is also reviewing another merger
involving SNPTC and one of the country's big five state
electricity generators, China Power Investment (CPI).
Officials with SASAC and CNNC said they were not aware of
the merger when contacted by Reuters. CGN was not immediately
available for comment.
CNNC was hived off from China's now defunct nuclear ministry
and has strong ties with the military and the government.
CGN, formerly known as China Guangdong Nuclear, is the
state-owned parent of CGN Power, which raised $3.2
billion in an initial public offering in Hong Kong this week.
The first Hualong I reactor is expected to be approved for
construction soon, with local media reports saying it would be
built in the southeast province of Fujian.
Zheng Hua, deputy chief engineer with CGN's nuclear design
unit, told the Thursday conference that CGN was already
promoting the Hualong I reactor overseas, and would focus on
potential future projects in the United Kingdom.
Last year, CNNC and CGN made a joint bid to take a stake of
up to 40 percent in a reactor project at Britain's Hinkley
Point.
CGN's consortium with CNNC and EDF to invest in the
British nuclear sector was subject to a review that was expected
to take several years, Zheng said, which would give the Hualong
I reactor time to develop a track record at home.
Several other countries, including South Africa, Turkey,
Thailand and Indonesia, had also expressed an interest in
Chinese nuclear investment, he said.
Two other nuclear company officials confirmed the merger
proposals to Reuters on Thursday. They said that the two firms
were looking to pool their resources and improve their ability
to compete overseas.
(Additional reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Joseph
Radford and Tom Hogue)