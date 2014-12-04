* CNNC and CGN pooling resources to compete globally

By Charlie Zhu and David Stanway

BEIJING, Dec 4 China is considering proposals to merge its two biggest nuclear power firms as it bids to compete to build reactors overseas, three industry officials familiar with the situation told Reuters on Thursday.

Plans have already been submitted to the State-Owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC) to merge the China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC) with the China General Nuclear Power Corporation (CGN), said Xu Lianyi, a former government official and industry consultant.

The two companies were set up as rivals to compete for projects at home and overseas. But under government prompting, they have cooperated on a single reactor brand, Hualong I, with the intention of eventually marketing it abroad.

"The merger between CGN and CNNC is inevitable," said Xu, speaking on the sidelines of an industry conference in Beijing. The merger proposals had received strong backing from the central government, he said.

Xu now serves as a senior expert at the State Nuclear Power Technology Corp (SNPTC), a firm entrusted with building and developing "third-generation" nuclear technology, including the U.S.-based Westinghouse's AP1000 reactor.

Xu confirmed that SASAC is also reviewing another merger involving SNPTC and one of the country's big five state electricity generators, China Power Investment (CPI).

Officials with SASAC and CNNC said they were not aware of the merger when contacted by Reuters. CGN was not immediately available for comment.

CNNC was hived off from China's now defunct nuclear ministry and has strong ties with the military and the government.

CGN, formerly known as China Guangdong Nuclear, is the state-owned parent of CGN Power, which raised $3.2 billion in an initial public offering in Hong Kong this week.

The first Hualong I reactor is expected to be approved for construction soon, with local media reports saying it would be built in the southeast province of Fujian.

Zheng Hua, deputy chief engineer with CGN's nuclear design unit, told the Thursday conference that CGN was already promoting the Hualong I reactor overseas, and would focus on potential future projects in the United Kingdom.

Last year, CNNC and CGN made a joint bid to take a stake of up to 40 percent in a reactor project at Britain's Hinkley Point.

CGN's consortium with CNNC and EDF to invest in the British nuclear sector was subject to a review that was expected to take several years, Zheng said, which would give the Hualong I reactor time to develop a track record at home.

Several other countries, including South Africa, Turkey, Thailand and Indonesia, had also expressed an interest in Chinese nuclear investment, he said.

Two other nuclear company officials confirmed the merger proposals to Reuters on Thursday. They said that the two firms were looking to pool their resources and improve their ability to compete overseas. (Additional reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Joseph Radford and Tom Hogue)