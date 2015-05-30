SHANGHAI May 30 China Power Investment
Corporation and State Nuclear Power Technology Corp have
officially announced their merger, as Beijing moves to
consolidate its nuclear power sector, aiming eventually to
export reactors.
China Power producer currently controls about a tenth of
China's nuclear power market, while the State Nuclear was formed
in 2007 to handle nuclear technology transferred from U.S.-based
Westinghouse Electric Co.
The new company, State Power Investment Corporation, is
expected to own assets over 700 billion yuan ($112.94 billion)
and to post revenue of over 200 billion yuan annually, state
news agency Xinhua said on Saturday, citing Wang Binghua, the
chairman and party secretary of State Power Investment
Corporation.
China National Nuclear Power Corp (CNNC) said in a
prospectus published on Monday on the Shanghai Stock Exchange
that the merger to form State Power Investment Corporation will
increase competition between China's three major nuclear
corporations in both domestic and international construction of
nuclear infrastructure. The other major player in this sector is
China General Nuclear Power Group (CGN).
China is contemplating a merger between CNNC and CGN which
were set up as rivals to compete for projects at home and
overseas but, under government prompting, have cooperated on a
single reactor brand, Hualong 1, with the intention of
eventually marketing it abroad.
Beijing said in January it would aid the overseas expansion
of Chinese firms, in particular in the rail and nuclear power
sectors, raising hackles with some trading partners who fear it
signals another wave of subsidized Chinese exports.
($1 = 6.2 yuan)
