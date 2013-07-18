By Charlie Zhu
| HONG KONG, July 19
HONG KONG, July 19 As China pushes an aggressive
expansion of nuclear power it is running into a major stumbling
block - a breakdown of trust, post-Fukushima, in official
assurances of public safety.
A plan to build a $6 billion uranium processing plant in the
southern province of Guangdong was cancelled this week after
about a thousand people took to the streets demanding the
project was scrapped over public health and environmental fears.
Beijing plans to plough tens of billions of dollars into the
construction of dozens of nuclear power projects across the
country by 2020, as part of efforts to reduce its reliance on
dirty coal-fired power and cut air pollution.
Industry insiders blamed the cancellation of the project on
poor communication and a lack of public education. They say if
things do not improve more protests could spring up elsewhere,
threatening those plans to build new reactors.
"The public consultation last only 10 days, which is way too
short," said a top industry executive with knowledge of the
matter. "The materials it provided about the project are also
woefully inadequate." He declined to be identified as he was not
authorised to publicly comment on the project.
The outcry highlighted growing scepticism in China over
official assurances about safety following a series of food and
pollution scandals.
In the Internet age, in which the Chinese public is becoming
increasingly vocal about their rights and mobilizing on social
networks, popular protests like the demonstrations in the city
of Jiangmen against the processing plant suggest a wider
backlash against nuclear power.
"If public communication is not done properly, it would have
a major negative impact on China's future nuclear power
development," said Lin Boqiang, professor and director of the
China Center for Energy Economics Research at Xiamen University.
"Other people could learn from Jiangmen. The government
should learn how to do effective communication with the public
over major nuclear projects."
NUCLEAR POWER TARGET
China has 15 nuclear reactors currently in service.
In the aftermath of the 2011 Fukushima nuclear crisis in
Japan, Beijing cut its 2020 nuclear power capacity target to 58
gigawatt (GW) from 80-90 GW. But the new goal still represents a
nearly four-fold increase from the current capacity and makes
China the world's largest nuclear market.
Foreign nuclear groups such as Toshiba Corp's
Westinghouse and Areva have won multi-billion dollar
contracts to build nuclear power plants in the world's second
largest economy.
The uranium processing project in Jiangmen, near Hong Kong,
was supposed to supply fuel to existing and future power
plants in Guangdong, a major Chinese industrial powerhouse and a
centre of nuclear energy expansion.
China has been buying stakes in uranium mines in Asia and
Africa, but without the capacity to enrich and process the ore
it will still be dependent on foreign firms to turn it into
useable fuel.
Already, anti-nuclear activists in Hong Kong, including
Greenpeace and Friends of the Earth, have launched a petition
this week to oppose further expansion of nuclear capacity in
Guangdong, according to Frances Yeung, senior environmental
affairs officer at Friends of the Earth's Hong Kong office.
Massive protests broke out in Hong Kong in the 1980s when
China announced its plan to build the Daya Bay nuclear plant
just across the border from the city, then under British rule.
Fuelled by fears of nuclear accidents following the 1986
Chernobyl nuclear disaster, more than 1 million signatures were
collected to register public objections to the construction.
The Chinese government eventually built the plant, but the
French-designed project suffered delays.
POOR COMMUNICATIONS SKILLS
The scrapped Jiangmen project was a joint venture between
China National Nuclear Corp (CNNC) and China General Nuclear
Power Group (CGNPG). They are now looking for alternative sites.
But power industry executives say that the Chinese state-run
nuclear power companies and local governments lack the
communication skills to reassure the public at a time of
heightened fears about safety.
Public safety concerns have forced China to cancel plans to
build several major chemical projects in coastal areas in recent
years. Critics say unsupervised local governments have been
pushing for economic growth at the expense of the environment
and public health.
Nuclear fuel processing, the work that would have been done
at the proposed Jiangmen project, poses little risk to public
health, according to industry experts and the industry lobby
group, the World Nuclear Association.
They say enriching uranium at a processing plant poses less
risk than handling spent nuclear fuel, which is highly
radioactive, at a reactor. But, the public in Jiangmen were not
convinced.
"Great, long live Jiangmen leaders. Germany has also decided
to give up nuclear power," a Jiangmen resident said in a post on
the Jiangmen government's page on the popular social networking
site Weibo, under registered name of 'YOoUuNnGg', in reaction to
its decision to scrap the uranium processing project.
The Global Times, a strident tabloid owned by the top
state-run paper the People's Daily, attributed the scrapping of
the project to an "opaque and unreasonable" decision-making
process and called on local governments to "establish a system
that fosters consultations between officials and the public".
Chinese state-owned enterprises like CNNC and CGN have been
increasingly aware of their public image and seeking to improve
transparency, but critics say they are still largely functioning
as government bureaucracies rather than commercial enterprises.
When reached by Reuters, an official at CNNC's propaganda
department in Beijing said she could not immediately comment on
the report and asked for emailed questions regarding the
Jiangmen project. CGN could not be reached for comments.
"I suspect that the Chinese have got a long way to go in
developing public consultation before they site new facilities -
and not just in nuclear," said Steve Kidd, former head of World
Nuclear Association, now an industry consultant.