SHANGHAI, March 30 China's State Power
Investment Corp said Westinghouse Electric Co's bankruptcy
filing would not have a "substantial impact" on the country's
nuclear plans.
In a statement published on Thursday, the state-owned power
firm said the two sides would continue to work together to make
sure the world's first Westinghouse-designed AP1000 reactor
project, due to go into operation at Sanmen on China's eastern
coast this year, would be completed on schedule.
"The two sides were fully aware of the importance of the
Chinese AP1000 project and agreed to continue to make the
project a common priority and increase investment to ensure that
the target of putting the reactor into operation this year is
met," the statement said.
Westinghouse, owned by Japanese conglomerate Toshiba
, filed for bankruptcy on Wednesday as a result of
billions of dollars of cost overruns at four reactors under
construction in the United States.
