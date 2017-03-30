* China says no "substantial impact" on nuclear plans
* Two sides promise to give priority to joint projects
* Completion of world's first AP1000 reactor still on track
(Adds detail, background)
By David Stanway
SHANGHAI, March 30 China's State Power
Investment Corp said Westinghouse's bankruptcy filing would not
have a "substantial impact" on the country's nuclear plans and
the two sides would ensure a key AP1000 reactor project would be
completed on schedule this year.
The project is the world's first Westinghouse-designed
AP1000 reactor project, being built at Sanmen on China's eastern
coast, and is one of four reactors planned with State Power.
"The two sides were fully aware of the importance of the
Chinese AP1000 project and agreed to continue to make the
project a common priority and increase investment to ensure that
the target of putting the reactor into operation this year is
met," it said in a statement on Thursday.
The first AP1000 was due to be completed in 2014, but
construction was subject to delays as a result of design
problems as well as a nationwide review of the nuclear industry
following the Fukushima disaster in 2011.
Westinghouse hoped the AP1000 would become the centrepiece
of China's ambitious nuclear strategy, and expected to win
dozens of new projects.
But industry sources said the Pittsburgh-based firm
underestimated China's ability to develop its own home-brand
third-generation designs, with China's own "Hualong 1" reactor
selected over the AP1000 for a number of domestic nuclear
projects.
A senior Chinese nuclear industry official said earlier this
month that the reactor was still scheduled to go into full
operation in the second half of 2017.
“The restructuring application by Westinghouse will not have
a substantial impact on third generation reactor work such as
the construction of the AP1000, the subsequent construction of a
batch of CAP1000 reactors or the CAP1400 demonstration project,”
the company said, referring to its homegrown third-generation
reactor designs.
Westinghouse, owned by Japanese conglomerate Toshiba
, filed for bankruptcy on Wednesday as a result of
billions of dollars of cost overruns at four reactors under
construction in the United States.
(Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)