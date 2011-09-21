SHANGHAI, Sept 21 China may resume approvals for new nuclear power plant projects early next year when a nuclear safety plan is completed, the official China Securities Journal reported on Wednesday, citing sources it described as authoritative.

China suspended approval for new nuclear power plants in March in the wake of a devastating tsunami that hit Japan's northeast coast and left the ageing Fukushima reactor complex on the brink of meltdown.

The country completed last month a nationwide safety inspection of plants in operation as well as those under construction.

The government is expected to make public the findings of the inspection soon and a draft on the proposed nuclear safety plan may be finalized by the end of the year, the China Securities News said.

Once new regulations are in place, the government may lift the ban on new project approvals, the newspaper said. (Reporting by Soo Ai Peng; Editing by Ken Wills)