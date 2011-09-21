SHANGHAI, Sept 21 China may resume approvals for
new nuclear power plant projects early next year when a nuclear
safety plan is completed, the official China Securities Journal
reported on Wednesday, citing sources it described as
authoritative.
China suspended approval for new nuclear power plants in
March in the wake of a devastating tsunami that hit Japan's
northeast coast and left the ageing Fukushima reactor complex on
the brink of meltdown.
The country completed last month a nationwide safety
inspection of plants in operation as well as those under
construction.
The government is expected to make public the findings of
the inspection soon and a draft on the proposed nuclear safety
plan may be finalized by the end of the year, the China
Securities News said.
Once new regulations are in place, the government may lift
the ban on new project approvals, the newspaper said.
(Reporting by Soo Ai Peng; Editing by Ken Wills)