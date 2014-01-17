BOSTON Jan 16 Herbalife Ltd shares
tumbled nearly 10 percent on Thursday as investors grew
concerned about the possible fallout from a regulatory probe in
China into Nu Skin, which has a similar business model to the
nutrition and weight loss company.
The development could benefit billionaire investor William
Ackman, who has placed a $1 billion bet that Herbalife's stock
price will eventually fall to zero under regulatory scrutiny for
what he has called a pyramid scheme. Operators of pyramid
schemes typically try to make money by recruiting new members,
who pay fees, rather than relying only on the sale of goods.
Herbalife has vehemently denied Ackman's claim that it's
operating a pyramid scheme.
Chinese officials said on Thursday that they are
investigating whether Nu Skin Enterprises is operating
an illegal pyramid scheme after a Communist Party newspaper, the
People's Daily, said that the U.S.-based company was using sales
tactics "akin to brainwashing." Nu Skin, which
makes anti-aging skin-care and nutritional products, said in a
statement on Thursday that "we are aware that Chinese regulators
have now initiated investigations to review issues raised by
recent news reports." Nu Skin's stock plummeted 26.4 percent on
Thursday to close at $84.80 on the New York Stock Exchange.
For some investors and academics, the Nu Skin scrutiny
raised the chances that Chinese regulators might soon broaden
their probe to look into Herbalife, whose global operations
include China.
"The business models of these two companies, Nu Skin and
Herbalife, are absolutely similar," said William Keep, dean of
the School of Business at the College of New Jersey, who has
written extensively on multi-level marketing. "And it would not
be a large leap for Chinese officials to make that they should
also look at investigating Herbalife."
Keep said he had received numerous inquiries from Wall
Street investors about what constitutes a pyramid scheme since
Ackman placed his $1 billion short bet against Herbalife in
2012. Big-name investors, including Carl Icahn and George Soros,
have taken stakes in Herbalife, lining up against Ackman.
Icahn did not return a call on Thursday.
A spokeswoman for Ackman declined to comment.
Herbalife spokeswoman Barbara Henderson did not comment on
whether the company expects a Chinese inquiry, but said in an
email: "We are confident in our consumption-based business model
in China."
Still investors were clearly concerned as Herbalife's stock
slid 9.8 percent to close at $71.63 on Thursday. The stock has
tumbled 8.98 percent for the year so far, after a surge of
138.92 percent in 2013.
For Ackman and investors in his $12 billion Pershing Square
Capital Management, the probe into Nu Skin might represent a
glimmer of hope that his short position, which has lost as much
as $500 million, might still pay off.
In December, Ackman said that he would soon share publicly
details of his own investigation that he had already given to
U.S. regulators that Herbalife was probably violating
multi-level marketing restrictions in China.. In his
year-long campaign against Herbalife, he approached the
Securities and Exchange Commission, the Federal Trade Commission
and various state regulators with information that he believes
will support his claim that Herbalife is running a pyramid
scheme in the United States.
Regulators have declined comment.
Keep said he also approached the FTC last summer, urging the
agency to investigate pyramid schemes and pointing out that both
Herbalife and Nu Skin may overstate the financial opportunities
they promise their distributors.
An audit of Herbalife's books released in December showed no
material changes to its financial statements.