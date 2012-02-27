* Net users evade censors to access president's Google+ page
By Melanie Lee and Laura MacInnis
Feb 27 Chinese Internet users taking
advantage of temporary access to Google Inc's social
networking site, Google+, have flooded U.S. President Barack
Obama's page on the site with calls for greater freedom in the
world's most populous country.
"Oppose censorship, oppose the Great Firewall of China!" one
user posted, one of hundreds of comments in Chinese or by people
with Chinese names that dominated the site over the weekend.
Beijing's blocking of websites and censoring of search
results for politically sensitive terms is known colloquially as
the "Great Firewall of China." With sites such as Facebook and
Twitter blocked, self-censoring homegrown equivalents like Sina
Corp's microblogging platform, Weibo, fill the void.
It was unclear why Google+ was accessible for some users in
China for part of the past week. A Google spokesman said the
company had not done anything differently that would have led to
the access. One Google executive told Reuters that the company
had noticed the opening early last week.
Some Internet users said they were accessing the site via
mobile devices, suggesting censors may have overlooked certain
mobile browsers.
Whatever the reason, the incident offered a glimpse into the
pent-up demand for free speech in a country where the Internet
is heavily censored and any criticism of the ruling Communist
Party in other forms is stamped out. It also serves as a
reminder of why Chinese authorities view such sites as a threat.
BUMPER STICKERS, GREEN CARDS
The posts in Chinese slowed to a trickle by Monday,
suggesting the window of unfettered access to Google+ might have
closed. Individuals in China normally need to use a virtual
private network to access blocked sites, an added expense and
trouble that limits the number of people who do so.
But that was not before hundreds of people who said they
were Chinese citizens had an opportunity to ask their U.S.
counterparts about hallmarks of U.S. elections such as campaign
bumper stickers.
"I'd like to grab a bumper sticker in my left hand and a
green card in my right hand," said user Zhou Zuoxin. A U.S.
green card allows a foreign citizen to work in the United
States.
American presidential elections attract a great deal of
attention and interest overseas and Obama in particular is very
popular abroad. But the Democrat has been careful to stress that
foreign interests should not influence the Nov. 6 election.
Despite the outpouring of admiration for Obama from some of
those posting with Chinese names, others on the site expressed
frustration over the avalanche of Chinese posts.
However, Ben LaBolt, a spokesman for the Obama campaign,
said its policy was only to remove posts from the Google+ site
when they are offensive or threatening.
Responding to those who criticised their use of the Obama
page as a place to express their desire for democracy, many of
the Chinese participants called for empathy.
"Many people don't understand the meaning why all Chinese
are coming here. We envy American people their democracy and
freedom!" wrote one user with the name Lihui Chen.
(Writing by Jason Subler; Reporting by Melanie Lee in Shanghai
and Laura MacInnis in Washington; Additional reporting by Terril
Yue Jones in Beijing; Editing by Matt Driskill)