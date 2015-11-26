BEIJING Nov 26 China's Ministry of Finance has
sold 2 billion yuan of 3-year bonds to foreign central banks and
to the Hong Kong Monetary Authority at a rate of 3.29 percent,
the ministry said on Thursday.
An additional 2 billion yuan of 2 year bonds will be sold to
Hong Kong residents between Nov 27 and Dec 12 in the secondary
market at a rate of 3.45 percent, the ministry added in a
statement on its website.
On Thursday, the ministry also completed a sale of 10
billion yuan worth of dim sum bonds in Hong Kong to
institutional investors.
