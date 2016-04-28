HONG KONG, April 28 Chinese property firm Fantasia Holdings Group Limited has completed its sale of 600 million yuan ($92.36 million) offshore yuan bond, becoming the first public issuance of the so-called "dim sum" bond by a Chinese name this year.

The three-year bond was priced at 9.5 percent and the company intended to use the proceeds to refinance its existing debt, Fantasia said in a statement on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

The developer's existing 1 billion yuan dim sum bond is due on May 27.

The offshore yuan bond market has dwindled since last year as Chinese issuers switched back to the onshore market for cheaper funding, while investor demand was curbed by the yuan's depreciation.

For the first time since the market kicked off nearly a decade ago, annual primary issuance declined last year, and was less than half the 2014 level.

So far this year there have been only two public issuances of dim sum bonds, including Fantasia's. The other was made by the Republic of Hungary which sold a 1 billion yuan three-year yuan bond earlier this month.

HSBC, the top dim sum bond underwriter, expected dim sum bond sales to fall to 260-300 billion yuan this year from 392 billion in 2015.

Guotai Junan International and Bank of America Merrill Lynch were joint lead managers and joint bookrunners on the Fantasia issue. ($1 = 6.4966 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)