UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
HONG KONG Oct 12 Haitong International Securities Group Limited said on Wednesday that it has sold HK$3.88 billion ($500.15 million) zero-coupon convertible bonds, which were twice times oversubscribed, in the first such bond sale from a Chinese brokerage in Hong Kong.
The initial conversion price of the bonds was HK$6.81 per share, representing a premium of about 32 percent over the last closing price of HK$5.16 per share on Oct. 11.
The bond offering was well received by institutional investors and the orderbook amounted to three times of the issuance volume, the firm said in a statement.
Proceeds of the bonds will be used to support the expansion of its business operation, it added.
Haitong International Securities Group Ltd is a subsidiary of Haitong International Holdings Ltd, a company incorporated in Hong Kong in 2007 and wholly owned by Haitong Securities . ($1 = 7.7576 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts