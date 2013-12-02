LONDON Dec 2 China Construction Bank
is to apply for a branch license to
operate in London following an easing in UK rules on how
overseas banks can be set up, a person familiar with the matter
said on Monday.
Britain said in October it would ease its banking rules for
any non-European bank that wants to set up investment banking
operations in London, rather than the more tightly supervised
subsidiaries it had demanded in the wake of the financial
crisis.
The move was seen as particularly aimed at Chinese banks,
who are looking to expand their European operations. London is
attempting to become one of the leading hubs for yuan
transactions.