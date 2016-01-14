HONG KONG Jan 14 Yuan bond sale underwriting fees in the offshore market shrank last year as Chinese issuers found cheaper funding on the mainland while foreign buyers stayed away due to yuan weakness and volatility.

The offshore debt market saw its first annual primary issuance decline since it kicked off nearly a decade ago, with issuance more than halving in 2015 from the previous year.

Banks received an estimated $51.2 million from underwriting dim sum bonds last year, down 62 percent from $136 million recorded a year earlier, according to Thomson Reuters/Freeman Consulting.

The average commission per deal also fell to $0.13 million last year from $0.22 million, the statistics showed.

"Underwriting fees this year can be even lower than last year as the dim sum bond supply is expected to fall further and commission rates also have room to be squeezed," said a debt capital market banker at a Chinese bank in Hong Kong.

"We will not recommend the dim sum bond market to our clients who plan to raise funds unless they want to, but switch our focus to the dollar bond market," the banker said.

Dim sum bond issuance fell to 163 billion yuan ($24.8 billion) in 2015, less than half of that sold a year earlier, Thomson Reuters data shows. The slide was heaviest in the second half of the year as China markets crashed and Beijing unexpectedly devalued the yuan in early August.

The debt market is still facing strong headwinds this year given demand will continue to be curbed as foreign investors sell off yuan assets amid weak economic fundamentals in China and on expectations the yuan is set to weaken further.

Chinese issuers that used to be key players in the market mostly disappeared last year after funding costs on the mainland fell much lower than in Hong Kong, especially for high-yield issuers such as property firms.

A 10-year Chinese government dim sum bond fetched a yield of 3.7 percent on Thursday, compared with 2.8 percent for its counterpart onshore.

The trend appears set to continue this year with the People's Bank of China (PBOC) expected to maintain a loose monetary policy to shore up the sluggish economy, while yuan liquidity remains tight in Hong Kong.

Implied overnight interest rates for China's yuan hit a record high of 94 percent in Hong Kong on Tuesday, as suspected intervention from the PBOC drained liquidity in the offshore market.

"Despite the weak sentiment in the dim sum bond market, it may see some technical support this year as there will not be much supply," said a fixed income fund manager in Hong Kong.

The total return of dim sum bonds in U.S. dollar terms slid to -3.2 percent in 2015, the worst level since the market came into being, Standard Chartered said.

WEEK IN REVIEW:

* China has allowed a second batch of foreign institutions to enter China's interbank foreign exchange market, including Reserve Bank of India, Monetary Authority of Singapore and Bank of International Settlements.

* The Bank of Japan and the People's Bank of China are negotiating on a resumption of a bilateral currency swap arrangement in case of a financial crisis, sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

* China's offshore yuan firmed above the onshore rate on Tuesday morning for the first time since October, as traders pointed to state intervention and rate arbitrage strategies for pushing the currencies abruptly together. ]

* China's foreign exchange regulator has ordered banks in some of the country's major import and export centres to limit purchases of U.S. dollars this month, three people with direct knowledge have told Reuters.

* Bearish bets on the yuan hit a near six-year high, denting sentiment towards most other emerging Asian currencies, as China's central bank allowed the currency to depreciate at a faster pace, a Reuters poll showed.

CHART OF THE WEEK:

Dim sum bond issuance has lost momentum: here

