By Michelle Chen
| HONG KONG
HONG KONG Nov 5 Asset managers in Hong Kong are
scrambling to figure out how to meet growing demand for yuan
assets after they were hit by a double blow - a shortage of
China investment quotas and the delay of a scheme linking the
Hong Kong and Shanghai stock exchanges.
Money managers in the world's biggest offshore yuan hub are
still waiting for new quotas after they were nearly exhausted in
late September, even as Beijing is accelerating its pace of
granting quotas to London, Singapore and Paris under its RQFII
(Renminbi Qualified Institutional Investor) programme.
China's State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE)
allocated a total of 11.1 billion yuan ($1.81 billion) in RQFII
quotas to foreign investors outside of Hong Kong in October,
official data showed. The Asian financial centre got none.
It's unclear why Beijing has not approved a fresh quota for
Hong Kong, but market participants guess Chinese regulators may
want them to make full use of the existing quota and wait to
announce a new quota until the Hong Kong-Shanghai "Connect"
scheme is ready, to ensure a successful launch.
The "Connect" or "through-train" scheme is a landmark
project to connect the equity markets in the two cities. It
would allow global investors to trade China shares via Hong Kong
for the first time, while giving mainland investors access to
Hong Kong-listed stocks.
It had been expected to begin trade on Oct 27, but appears
to have run into regulatory and possibly technical delays.
"To be honest, it's a bit challenging for CSOP because we
have used about 97-98 percent of our quota. We sort of hoped to
use the through-train but it was delayed," said Jack Wang, chief
marketing officer at CSOP Asset Management in Hong Kong.
CSOP is the biggest RQFII player in Hong Kong, with an
aggregate quota of 46.1 billion yuan ($7.54 billion), accounting
for nearly one-fifth of the 270 billion yuan quota the city was
granted.
The firm's exchange-traded fund (ETF) that tracks the FTSE
China A50 Index and allows investors to have exposure
to the top 50 companies in mainland China has been popular among
investors who want to hold yuan assets.
"What we are doing now is whenever there is some free quota
from redemptions or some of the funds are not very suited to the
market, we move the quota to products that are more suitable to
the market," Wang said.
Money managers had banked on the Shanghai-Hong Kong stock
connect scheme to offer a new channel to enter China and thus
release some quota for RQFII products. Now, however, they have
to find other alternatives due to the delay.
"We still have around 3-4 billion yuan RQFII quota as a
buffer for the short term," said Freddie Chen, head of sales at
China Asset Management (Hong Kong), which saw more than 80
percent of its 21.8 billion yuan quota used up or reserved for
new products.
Similar to what CSOP is doing - transferring quotas among
different products - China Asset Management also switched part
of its RQFII quota for the CSI 300 ETF to another new
offshore ETF recently.
"We are also considering making use of foreign partners'
quota, if they can also apply for quota themselves, as a
potential option if new RQFII quota and stock connect takes
longer to come out," Chen said.
Chinese financial institutions have started to cooperate
with foreign partners to have their products listed in Europe
and the U.S. to attract investors beyond Asian time zones, but
so far these products all rely on the Chinese firms' quota.
CSOP, for example, worked with London-based exchange-traded
funds provider Source and Hermes Investment Management in the
past year and launched ETF products in London and Dublin,
respectively.
The world's second-largest economy is hastening to expand
the "redback's" usage globally.
Its central bank granted a 30 billion yuan RQFII quota to
Qatar on Monday, adding to the existing 640 billion yuan quota
given to Hong Kong, Singapore, the UK, France, Germany and South
Korea.
(1 US dollar = 6.1167 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Kim Coghill)