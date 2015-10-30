HONG KONG, Oct 30 Yuan deposits in Hong Kong, the world's biggest offshore yuan centre, fell 8.5 percent to 895.4 billion yuan ($141.72 billion)in September from the previous month, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said on Friday. Cross-border trade settlement stood at 738.6 billion yuan for the month, compared with 727.9 billion yuan in August. The following are yuan deposit data: Hong Kong Deposits: Sep Aug July June May Apr Yuan (or Rmb bln) 895.4 979.0 994.1 992.9 972.4 955.2 pct change m/m -8.5 -1.5 +0.1 +2.1 +1.8 +0.3 pct of total deposits 10.3 11.2 11.5 11.7 11.5 11.4 Total (HK$ bln) 10,659 10,662 10,534 10,552 10,562 10,504 Total yuan remittances for cross-border trade settlement (through Hong Kong's banking system): Sep Aug July June May Apr (bln yuan) 738.6 727.9 583.6 592.9 492.5 484.2 pct change m/m 1.5 24.7 -1.6 20.4 1.7 -21.4 ($1 = 6.3180 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Sunil Nair)