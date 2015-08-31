UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
HONG KONG, Aug 31 Yuan deposits in Hong Kong, the world's biggest offshore yuan centre, rose 0.1 percent to 994.1 billion yuan ($155.94 billion) in July from the previous month, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said on Monday. Cross-border trade settlement stood at 583.6 billion yuan for the month, compared with 592.9 billion yuan in June. The following are yuan deposit data: Hong Kong Deposits: July June May Apr Mar Feb Yuan (or Rmb bln) 994.1 992.9 972.4 955.2 952.0 973.0 pct change m/m +0.1 +2.1 +1.8 +0.3 -2.2 -0.9 pct of total deposits 11.5 11.7 11.5 11.4 11.4 12.0 Total (HK$ bln) 10,534 10,552 10,562 10,504 10,406 10,152 Total yuan remittances for cross-border trade settlement (through Hong Kong's banking system): July June May Apr Mar Feb (bln yuan) 583.6 592.9 492.5 484.2 616.2 462.0 pct change m/m -1.6 20.4 1.7 -21.4 33.4 -15.7 ($1 = 6.3748 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by Sunil Nair)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February