HONG KONG, Aug 31 Yuan deposits in Hong Kong, the world's biggest offshore yuan centre, rose 0.1 percent to 994.1 billion yuan ($155.94 billion) in July from the previous month, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said on Monday. Cross-border trade settlement stood at 583.6 billion yuan for the month, compared with 592.9 billion yuan in June. The following are yuan deposit data: Hong Kong Deposits: July June May Apr Mar Feb Yuan (or Rmb bln) 994.1 992.9 972.4 955.2 952.0 973.0 pct change m/m +0.1 +2.1 +1.8 +0.3 -2.2 -0.9 pct of total deposits 11.5 11.7 11.5 11.4 11.4 12.0 Total (HK$ bln) 10,534 10,552 10,562 10,504 10,406 10,152 Total yuan remittances for cross-border trade settlement (through Hong Kong's banking system): July June May Apr Mar Feb (bln yuan) 583.6 592.9 492.5 484.2 616.2 462.0 pct change m/m -1.6 20.4 1.7 -21.4 33.4 -15.7 ($1 = 6.3748 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by Sunil Nair)