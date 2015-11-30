HONG KONG, Nov 30 Yuan deposits in Hong Kong, the world's biggest offshore yuan centre, fell 4.6 percent to 854.3 billion yuan ($133.52 billion) in October from the previous month, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said on Monday. Cross-border trade settlement stood at 410.8 billion yuan for the month, compared with 738.6 billion yuan in September. The following are yuan deposit data: Hong Kong Deposits: Oct Sep Aug July June May Yuan (or Rmb bln) 854.3 895.4 979.0 994.1 992.9 972.4 pct change m/m -4.6 -8.5 -1.5 +0.1 +2.1 +1.8 pct of total deposits 9.7 10.3 11.2 11.5 11.7 11.5 Total (HK$ bln) 10,655 10,659 10,662 10,534 10,552 10,562 Total yuan remittances for cross-border trade settlement (through Hong Kong's banking system): Oct Sep Aug July June May (bln yuan) 410.8 738.6 727.9 583.6 592.9 492.5 pct change m/m -44.4 1.5 24.7 -1.6 20.4 1.7 ($1 = 6.3981 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)