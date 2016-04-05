HONG KONG, April 5 Yuan deposits in Hong Kong, the world's biggest offshore yuan centre, fell 5.7 percent to 803.9 billion yuan ($124.25 billion) in February from the previous month, according to the Hong Kong Monetary Authority. Cross-border trade settlement stood at 279.8 billion yuan for the month, compared with 480.1 billion yuan in January. The following are yuan deposit data: Hong Kong Deposits: Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sep Yuan (or Rmb bln) 803.9 852.1 851.1 864.2 854.3 895.4 pct change m/m -5.7 0.1 -1.5 1.2 -4.6 -8.5 pct of total deposits 8.8 9.3 9.5 9.9 9.7 10.3 Total (HK$ bln) 10,84 10,926 10,750 10,678 10,655 10,659 4 Total yuan remittances for cross-border trade settlement (through Hong Kong's banking system): Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sep (bln yuan) 279.8 480.1 667.5 508.9 410.8 738.6 pct change m/m -41.7 -28.1 31.2 23.9 -44.4 1.5 ($1 = 6.4700 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by Sunil Nair)