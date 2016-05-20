HONG KONG May 20 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China , the world's biggest lender, has completed its sale of the first yuan-denominated certificate of deposit (CD) to be settled in the United States.

The 500 million yuan ($76.39 million) 31-day certificate of deposit sold by the bank's New York branch is the first yuan-denominated financial product eligible to be settled through The Depository Trust Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of The Depository Trust & Clearing Corp (DTCC).

Previous issuances of such products by New York branches of Chinese banks were settled through Euroclear in Europe.

"The launch represents a significant milestone in serving the growing demand among investors in the United States and around the world to have access to the yuan," said the bank's Chairman Jiang Jianqing.

BNY Mellon Corporate Trust is the issuing agent with DTCC to settle this yuan transaction.

A working group, chaired by former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, was set up late last year to establish a clearing hub for China's yuan currency in the United States.

The group believed that enabling renminbi-denominated transactions to be cleared in the United States would improve U.S. companies' competitiveness and boost the country's financial sector and economy.

Other members includes former Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Mary Schapiro as vice-chair, U.S. Chamber of Commerce President and Chief Executive Thomas Donohue and former U.S. Treasury secretaries Timothy Geithner and Henry Paulson.

The yuan remained the fifth most-used currency for global payments by value in March with a market share of 1.88 percent, slightly higher than 1.74 percent a month earlier, according to global transaction services organisation SWIFT. ($1 = 6.5456 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)