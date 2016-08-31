HONG KONG Aug 31 Yuan deposits in Hong Kong, the world's biggest offshore yuan centre, fell 6.2 pct to 667.1 billion yuan ($99.90 billion) in July, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said on Wednesday.

It was the lowest level since March 2013.

Cross-border trade settlement amounted to 407.5 billion yuan for the month, compared with 459.2 billion yuan in June.

Hong Kong dollar deposits rose by 2 percent in July, while overall foreign-currency deposits increased by 1.7 percent.

Yuan deposits accounted for 7 percent of Hong Kong's total deposits in July. ($1 = 6.6779 Chinese yuan renminbi)