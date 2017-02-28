HONG KONG Feb 28 Yuan deposits in Hong Kong, the world's biggest offshore yuan centre, fell 4.4 percent to 522.5 billion yuan ($76.06 billion) in January, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said on Tuesday.

Cross-border trade settlement amounted to 271 billion yuan for the month, compared with 287.6 billion yuan in December.

Hong Kong dollar deposits rose 2 percent in January, while overall foreign-currency deposits increased by 0.8 percent.

Yuan deposits accounted for 5 percent of Hong Kong's total deposits in January. ($1 = 6.8696 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)