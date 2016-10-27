HONG KONG Oct 27 China's offshore yuan slipped to fresh six-year low on Thursday after the People's Bank of China set a weaker midpoint.

The offshore yuan touched 6.7921 per dollar in morning trade, the weakest level since October 2010 when Reuters data on CNH were available.

The central bank fixed the official yuan midpoint at 6.7736 per dollar, compared to 6.7705 on Wednesday. (Reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)