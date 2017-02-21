UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
HONG KONG Feb 21 The overnight implied deposit rate for offshore yuan rose to more than 6 percent on Tuesday, its highest level since Jan. 6.
Offshore yuan liquidity was squeezed at the end of last year as Beijing's tightening measures to stem capital outflows made offshore yuan rates more vulnerable to cross-border fund flows.
Yuan deposits in Hong Kong, the world's biggest offshore yuan centre, fell to 546.7 billion yuan ($79.45 billion) in December, its lowest level since April 2011. ($1 = 6.8809 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts